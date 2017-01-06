Kinsale Launches Liability Coverage for Educational Institutions

Kinsale Insurance Co. (Kinsale), a subsidiary of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., is now offering educational institution (school board) liability coverage through its Public Entity Division.

The division targets hard-to-place/distressed educational institution risks that are typically non-renewed due to claim activity or having other tough characteristics. Typical accounts will include small to mid-size schools including those up to a maximum of 5,000 students. Student populations greater than 5,000 should be discussed with a Kinsale Public Entity underwriter.

Kinsale provides coverage for losses that an insured educator or an educational institution is obligated to pay for a claim arising out of a wrongful act. In addition, employment practices coverage is included for most policies. Primary and excess limits are available up to $5 million on eligible accounts.

According to Clay Rhoades, Kinsale vice president, educational institution liability coverage is the second product introduced through Kinsale’s new Public Entity Division. Additional products will continue to be added as the division expands in the future.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is the holding company for Kinsale Insurance Co. and is headquartered in Richmond, Va. Kinsale is a domestic excess and surplus lines insurance company specializing in hard-to-place property, casualty and specialty risks.