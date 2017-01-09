Everest Insurance Expands U.S Property Team

Everest Insurance has expanded its property underwriting team with several key hires in the retail, wholesale and inland marine areas.

According to the insurer, joining the Everest Wholesale Property team are:

Patrick Mulready has been appointed vice president of the Everest Wholesale Property division based in Boston. He has 10 years of property underwriting experience, having held various roles at Lexington Insurance where he was most recently a property unit manager overseeing a significant wholesale property portfolio.



Helena Meirhino has joined Everest’s Boston office as an underwriting manager in the Wholesale Property division. She joins from Zurich Insurance where she was most recently a senior underwriter specializing in large account property. She brings to Everest 15 years of industry experience that includes multi-line and multi-segment underwriting roles at both CNA and Allianz.



Lauren Valencia has joined Everest’s Boston office as a senior property underwriter in the wholesale division. Valencia joins the team from Allied World Assurance Co. where she was most recently a senior underwriter in property. She worked at Connecticut Underwriters Inc. prior to joining AWAC.



Joining the Everest Retail Property team:

Victor Pena has joined the Everest Retail Property team as vice president of the Central region, based out of Chicago, where he will lead all phases of growth efforts in the region. Pena joins Everest from CNA where he most recently served as the underwriting director of the Northern zone. Prior to that, he held various roles at Travelers Insurance.

Mark Baroni has joined the Everest Retail Property team as a vice president in the East region. Baroni joins Everest from Axis where he was a vice president handling the primary, excess and facultative property in the national and middle market segments. He has 19 years of insurance experience; prior to his 14 years at Axis, he was at CNA and St Paul Companies where he focused on catastrophe modeling and large account business.

Joining the Everest Inland Marine team: