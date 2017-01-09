Beazley, VALE Partner on Environmental Coverage for Small, Mid-Sized Firms

Beazley has partnered with managing general agency VALE Insurance Partners to offer its environmental cover to US-domiciled firms with revenues of up to $15 million.

VALE will offer the full suite of Beazley environmental products including contractors’ pollution liability, environmental impairment liability and transportation pollution liability insurance. Beazley coverage sold through VALE is available with limits of up to $10 million on a primary basis.

Beazley covers a range of environmental risks including operational coverage for businesses that may face claims for polluting the premises of third parties; professional liability coverage for environmental consultants; protection for ongoing fixed site operations; contractors’ pollution liability; and brownfield site remediation. Key target industries are the manufacturing, industrial, real estate, hospital and educational sectors.

VALE’s Environmental team is Cynthia White, Matthew McPhee, Tricia Katz and Aimee Byrd, all formerly of Colony Specialty and Freberg Environmental.