Cybersecurity Firm IDT911 Rebrands to CyberScout, Plans Global Expansion

Cybersecurity prevention and resolution firm IDT911 has changed its name to CyberScout, to better align with its mission of helping clients in the digital world deal with ever-evolving cyber threats.

CyberScout primarily serves clients in the insurance, financial services and employee benefits industries, offering three services:

Addressing evolving threats through education and awareness

Protecting clients and their customers, members and employees by serving as a support network and advocate

Restoring what was lost in the event of a data breach or identity theft

The company said after in-depth market research and consultation with clients, “it saw a clear need to transition the brand identity to one that is more reflective of the organization and its mission today and maps to future growth plans.” The company said the name CyberScout better represents the company’s position as a provider of identity and data defense services.

CyberScout offers identity management and data security services for more than 17.5 million households and 770,000 businesses. CyberScout’s services are provided through more than 660 client partners, including 16 of the top 20 U.S. property and casualty insurance carriers, and six of the top seven Canadian insurers.

CyberScout plans to broaden its offerings in the coming months and is growing internationally, as well. CyberScout’s operations centers in Phoenix, Ariz., Montreal and Galway, Ireland, are now joined by Scandinavian fraud experts, further expanding services into broader Europe.

“While our mission hasn’t changed, the cyber threats facing businesses and consumers have multiplied and become increasingly complex and our services have evolved accordingly. The new CyberScout brand more accurately reflects how we protect and aid consumers and businesses in an era of unprecedented risk to their privacy and data,” said Adam Levin, founder of CyberScout, formerly IDT911.

The company plans to gradually transition to the new brand. The process will be completed in June 2017. This transitional period will allow clients and partners to update their documents, web sites, social media profiles and communications.