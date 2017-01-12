ASAE, Aon Enhance D&O Liability Coverage for Associations

ASAE, The Center for Association Leadership, has enhanced its Directors’ and Officers’ (D&O) Insurance Program offered through Aon Affinity Nonprofits in partnership with Arch Insurance Co. The ASAE endorsed multi-coverage product includes broader, more competitively-priced D&O insurance coverage to meet the risk management needs of trade and professional associations, as well as other nonprofit organizations, across the nation.

Program featuers include:

Up to $500,000 in wage and hour (FLSA) coverage

Up to $100,000 in expense costs for cyber breaches

$250,000 workplace violence coverage

Up to $250,000 in PR costs associated with sexual abuse allegations and fundraising fraud

Over a dozen first party coverage extensions

ASAE is a membership organization of more than 21,000 association executives and industry partners representing 9,300 organizations. Its members manage leading trade associations, individual membership societies and voluntary organizations across the United States and in nearly 50 countries around the world.