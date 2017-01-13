Maritime Program Group Expands Into Additional Ocean Marine Classes

Maritime Program Group, Inc. of Westbrook, Conn., has expanded their ocean marine programs to include a new underwriting facility targeting commercial shipyards, terminal operators, ship repairers, stevedores, port authorities and wharfingers.

Marine coverages can be offered stand-alone or packaged with related lines, including marine general liability (MGL), bumbershoot and excess liabilities, hull and P&I, property, crime, Inland Marine and Auto. Policies will be written with North American Specialty, admitted Swiss Re paper. All underwriting, quoting, issuance and servicing is handled in-house by Maritime Program Group.

Maritime Program Group (MPG) is a program administrator providing a full range of marine insurance products and underwriting services to its broker network throughout the United States. MPG specializes in protecting all types of marine-related assets across every category of marine risks, including recreational marine, inland marine, and ocean marine. Through its Private Client Services, MPG serves the individual insurance needs of high net worth clients, hard to place and coastal homeowners, standalone liability and excess flood.

MPG services business with staff and facilities from locations in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida and California.