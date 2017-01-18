CNA Names Lea Vice President, Commercial Underwriting for E&O, Cyber and Media

CNA said it has appointed Andy Lea as vice president of commercial underwriting for Errors & Omissions (E&O), Cyber and Media in the company’s commercial unit. In this role, Lea will manage the strategic direction of CNA’s Commercial E&O suite and Enterprise Cyber products.

Lea brings 20 years of experience to CNA. He most recently served as AIG’s senior vice president, Midwest Professional Liability manager in the company’s Financial Lines division.

Lea reports to Katie Wilson, vice president, commercial underwriting for General Liability, E&O and Cyber.