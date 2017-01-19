Parker Joins Worldwide Facilities’ Financial Service Group

National wholesale insurance brokerage and managing general agent Worldwide Facilities said that Robert M. Parker has joined the team as Financial Services Practice Group counsel and program development coordinator.

In the new role, Parker will promote the Financial Services practice and develop new programs. His work will include establishing a forms-comparison database, negotiating enhanced endorsements with carriers, developing industry white papers, and providing claims advocacy.

Parker has decades of experience in specialty product development and management. Most recently, he directed program development at Kaufman Financial Group/Burns & Wilcox for the past three years. Before that he was a national practice leader for Professional Liability at a managing general underwriter, V3 Insurance Partners.

In addition, Parker has worked as Midwest regional team leader for Professional Liability at United States Liability Insurance Co.; chief underwriting officer of Aon’s Affinity Group; and president, chief executive officer, chief operating officer and chief marketing officer of the Agency Specialty Products Network (ASPN). Early in his career, he practiced as a product and professional liability defense attorney for Wilson Elser in New York.

Ron Austin, president and chief operating officer at Worldwide Facilities, said the hiring of Parker should benefit his firm’s retail partners. “With his expertise, we look forward to enhancing coverage, mitigating errors and omissions exposure, and offering valuable industry reports to enhance new business development and renewal retention rates for our retail distribution base,” Austin said.