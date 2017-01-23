Beecher Carlson Promotes Rubin, Garrard, Leighton in Energy Practice

Beecher Carlson Insurance Services, a specialized large account insurance broker, announced several key promotions within the Energy Practice.

Erin Lynch, president of Beecher Carlson’s Energy Practice, has appointed Laura Rubin as managing director, Susan Garrard as managing director, and Mary Leighton as senior vice president.

Rubin is a senior client executive and tenured member of the Energy Practice. She structures insurance programs for domestic and international power generation clients. Rubin provides her clients with risk management consultation and insurance placement for major acquisitions, project expansions, prototypical equipment, gas curtailment, PJM penalties, generation forced outage, and weather index coverage.

Garrard specializes in power generation portfolios with high transactional volume. She designs and implements builder’s risk and operational insurance programs for power projects throughout the world, coordinating multinational coverage for a wide variety of risks and exposures.

Leighton has more than 25 years of experience in the property/casualty insurance industry. She is responsible for maintaining strong relationships with clients and underwriters, and she excels in marketing and negotiating account placements for power projects from early stage development through the operational phases. She specializes in the placement of gas, solar, wind, and biomass plants. Prior to joining the Beecher Carlson Global Energy Practice, she was an energy casualty underwriter at Liberty Mutual specializing in general liability, workers’ compensation, and auto liability.

Beecher Carlson Insurance Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown Inc.

Source: Beecher Carlson

