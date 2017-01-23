Crawford Names Tolson as CEO of U.S. Property/Casualty Group

Claims management firm Crawford & Co. has named Kenneth Tolson chief executive officer of its U.S. Property & Casualty group. Tolson will be responsible for the company’s U.S. field operations and catastrophe services groups.

Tolson most recently served as senior vice president for the Crawford’s Broadspire in the Accident & Health division. Prior to that, he was chief information officer for the U.S. Property & Casualty division and led a team that developed the claim self-service portal known as MyClaimsAgent.com, which gives customers access to the claim process. He is also a former U.S. Property & Casualty division region manager at Crawford.

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Co. provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities in more than 70 countries.