Munich Re America Names Mozeika to New Insurtech Post

Munich Reinsurance America has created a new strategic position in its Reinsurance Division to help clients seize opportunities resulting from the rapidly developing field of insurtech. Robert Mozeika will assume the new role as innovation executive.

Steve Levy, president, Reinsurance Division, noted that Munich Re US. has a presence in Silicon Valley and other innovation hubs around the world and has developed relationships with key players and startups in insurtech.

“Our goal is to identify opportunities and collaborate with clients to bring to market new insurance solutions and products coming out of insurtech,” he said.



In his new role, Mozeika will work with Munich Re US’s Client Management team to match reinsurance clients with new products and solutions developed by startups that help address specific client needs. The company also expects Mozeika will be able to uncover various business opportunities as clients increasingly pursue insurtech alternatives.

Since January 2015, Mozeika has served as a Munich Re US Innoscout, based in Silicon Valley, where he was responsible for partnering with technology companies. From 2008 to 2014, he was head of Financial and Strategic Management and Underwriting Operations in the Reinsurance Division of Munich Re US.

In his new role, Mozeika will serve as a member of the Reinsurance Division leadership team reporting to Levy. Mozeika will be based in Princeton, New Jersey, while maintaining connections to Silicon Valley.