SIU Expands Active Shooter Insurance Program to Include New Classes, Risks

Southern Insurance Underwriters, Inc. (SIU) has expanded its insurance product active shooter program for educational institutions to include most businesses and facilities accessible to the public, such as:

Healthcare facilities

Religious houses of worship

Entertainment venues and events

Retail (including but not limited to banks, restaurants, cinemas, shopping malls and stores within malls)

Governmental and municipal facilities and parks

Industrial and commercial locations

In addition, the definition of “weapon” has been expanded to include explosive devices, knives, medical instruments and corrosive substances, in addition to firearms, to address increasing incidence of deadly weapon violence in publically-accessible areas.

According to FBI statistics an average of 11.4 major active shooter incidents occurred during the 2000 – 2013 time frame, with an upward trend. Over 1,000 individuals were killed or injured in these incidents, which do not include situations involving other types of deadly weapons (which now are covered under the broadened insurance program).

SIU’s Active Shooter Protection coverage provides as standard: primary third party liability coverage with limits up to $20 million on each and every active shooter event including claims expenses with up to $50 million in the policy aggregate, on-site risk assessment for insured locations, crisis management services, post event counseling services, funeral arrangements and $500,000 of first party property damage.

Furthermore, the product can also now provide first party business interruption coverage which is a valuable coverage provision for entities where a loss in revenue/ income is foreseeable post an active shooter event. Policies are issued by an insurer rated “A” by A.M. Best and are offered through independent agents throughout the United States.

SIU is a managing general agency located in the Atlanta area.