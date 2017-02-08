Aon Benfield Names Goodman as Global Head of Broking Strategies

Aon Benfield, the reinsurance intermediary and capital adviser of Aon plc, has appointed Jeremy Goodman as global head of Broking Strategies. Goodman begins the role with immediate effect and reports to Eric Andersen, chief executive officer of Aon Benfield.

Based in New York, Goodman will be responsible for building relationships and networks with Aon Benfield’s reinsurance trading partners to better match capital to client needs and develop new innovative products.

Prior to his new role, Goodman was executive managing director of Aon Benfield and advised global insurance clients on both reinsurance program design and strategies to execute reinsurance transactions in both the traditional reinsurance and capital markets.

Since joining Aon Benfield, he has held several leadership positions and also served as a member of Aon Benfield’s US executive team. Prior to joining Aon Benfield in 2006, he was chief executive officer of Cooper Gay North America and board director of Cooper Gay Holdings. He began his career in London in 1986 and relocated to the US in 1991. In 1996, he established Cooper Gay’s operation in Singapore, and, in 2001, moved to New York as leader of its operations in North America and the Caribbean.

Source: Aon Benfield