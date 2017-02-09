Safety National Adds Workers’ Compensation, Captive Services Products

Safety National Casualty Corp. has added two new offerings to its suite of products: large guaranteed cost workers’ compensation and captive services.

Safety National’s large guaranteed cost workers’ compensation offering targets large employers in need of a first-dollar program. The program requires a minimum premium eligibility of $750,000 and preferred specialty classes consist of hotels and related hospitality, light manufacturing, technology, retail and food-related industries.

Abbie Berg, Large Guaranteed Cost Underwriting manager, will serve as the primary contact for inquiries and business requests.

Safety National’s captive services are available for captives in need of a risk-sharing partner. For this line of business, Safety National offers both admitted and non-admitted paper in addition to statutory coverage for workers’ compensation and flexible limits for other lines like auto liability, commercial general liability, miscellaneous liability and inland marine. Rent-a-captive options are also available.

Lisa Lacey Willitts, national director – Captives, will serve as the primary contact for inquiries and business requests.

Safety National is a provider of alternative risk funding products such as excess workers’ compensation, deductible casualty, loss portfolio transfers and reinsurance. Safety National is a member of the Tokio Marine Group.