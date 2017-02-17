Argo Pro, BlueChip Underwriting Services Launch Transactional Risk Program

Argo Pro, a member of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd., has partnered with BlueChip Underwriting Services LLC to provide transactional risk insurance to facilitate mergers and acquisitions.

BlueChip will sell and underwrite this suite of products, including Representation & Warranties, Tax Indemnity, and Contingent Liability insurance products. BlueChip was co-founded by Chairman Scott Fritts and President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Anderson with Ben Welch as a partner and lead underwriter.

Argo Pro will be the lead provider with capacity provided by Argo Group’s Lloyd’s of London operation, ArgoGlobal Syndicate 1200, which will offer clients across the globe limits of up to $30 million for any one transaction.

Argo Pro is a provider of professional lines insurance products and services that can accommodate medium and large organizations on an admitted and non-admitted basis.