CNA Appoints Ex-Endurance, AIG Executive Worman as Chief Underwriting Officer

CNA has named Douglas Worman to fill the newly created position of executive vice president and chief underwriting officer.

He reports to Dino E. Robusto, CNA chairman and chief executive officer. In this role, Worman will work jointly with the presidents of Commercial, Specialty and International, all of whom will continue to report to Robusto, to strengthen underwriting strategy and execution.

Worman most recently served as the CEO of U.S. Insurance at Endurance Holdings. Prior to that role, Worman held executive positions at Alterra Capital Holdings (which was acquired by Markel Corp. in 2013) and Sharebridge Private Equity Consolidated. He began his insurance career as an underwriter at AIG, where he worked his way up to be president and CEO of the carrier’s Excess Casualty Group, formerly known as American Home.