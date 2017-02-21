10 U.S.-Designated Autonomous Vehicle Testing Sites

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently designated 10 “proving grounds” to encourage safe testing of automated vehicle technologies.

“The designated proving grounds will collectively form a Community of Practice around safe testing and deployment,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. “This group will openly share best practices for the safe conduct of testing and operations as they are developed, enabling the participants and the general public to learn at a faster rate and accelerating the pace of safe deployment.”

The 10 designated sites are:

City of Pittsburgh and the Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute

Texas AV Proving Grounds Partnership

U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center

American Center for Mobility (ACM) at Willow Run, Michigan

Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) & GoMentum Station

San Diego Association of Governments

Iowa City Area Development Group

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Central Florida Automated Vehicle Partners

North Carolina Turnpike Authority

The proving grounds are expected to also provide insights into optimal big data usage through automated vehicle testing.

The sites were selected from a group of over 60 applicants that included academic institutions, state Departments of Transportation, cities, and private entities and partnerships. The proving grounds all have different facilities that can be used to gauge safety, manage various roadways and conditions and handle various types of vehicles, according to DOT.