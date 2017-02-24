GMI Insurance Taps Falls Lake as Primary Carrier for Auto Programs

GMI Insurance, a program administrator specializing in commercial auto exposures, has added Falls Lake Insurance Companies as the new primary carrier for its auto programs.

Effective Feb. 1, GMI Insurance programs offers mono-line commercial auto policies through Falls Lake.

GMI will continue to offer three transportation programs:

GMI Business Auto – commercial auto for contractors and business auto fleets.

Auto Rental Fleets – commercial auto for U.S. franchised and independent rental fleet owners.

Auto Lease – contingent coverages for auto lessors and banks.

Claims handling will remain unchanged for GMI clients, as GMI continues its long-term and exclusive relationship with Corporate Claims Service, located in Bensalem, Pa.

GMI Insurance (is a program administrator offering a suite of monoline commercial auto insurance programs, including business auto, rental fleet and contingent auto lease.

Falls Lake Insurance Companies underwrites specialty lines of insurance on an admitted basis. Falls Lake Insurance Companies is the admitted insurance platform of James River Group, Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Falls Lake Insurance companies is comprised of Falls Lake National Insurance Company, Falls Lake Fire & Casualty Insurance Company, Falls Lake General Insurance Company, and Stonewood Insurance Company. The companies are licensed for product including both commercial and personal lines, throughout the United States.