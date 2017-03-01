Argo’s Carr to Head U.S. Cyber Insurance Unit for Brit Global Specialty

Brit Global Specialty USA is launching a Cyber and Technology team and has hired Michael Carr appointed as senior vice president to lead the offering.

Carr was formerly Technology practice leader for Argo Group. He has 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, with the last 14 years spent focused on underwriting cyber and technology business. He is a founding co-chair of the Professional Liability Underwriting Society’s Cyber Symposium.

Brit said the U.S. based cyber team will complement its current London-based platform to meet the growing demand for cyber and technology products in the small-to-midsize business sector in the U.S.

Carr will be based in Chicago and will begin writing business in April.