CoreLogic Names Martell CEO After Unexpected Passing of Nallathambi

Global property information and data analytics company CoreLogic announced that Frank Martell has been named president and chief executive officer and appointed to the board of directors effective immediately, succeeding Anand Nallathambi, the company’s former president and CEO, who passed away unexpectedly on March 2 after a brief illness.

“On behalf of the CoreLogic board of directors and our employees, it is with deep sorrow that we announce the unexpected passing of Anand Nallathambi,” Paul Folino, chairman of the board said in an announcement on Friday. “Anand led CoreLogic from its inception as a public company in June 2010 to a high-performing leader in the housing market. Anand was an outstanding leader, and we will miss his many talents, energy and can-do spirit. Our thoughts are with Anand’s family and friends.”

“He was one of those extraordinary people that everyone loved and wanted to be around. I will so miss him – his great warmth, grace, integrity and our close friendship,” said Martell.

Before becoming CoreLogic president and CEO in 2010, Nallathambie held various executive leadership positions at First Advantage Corp. and First American Corp.

Martell, chief operating officer, worked closely alongside Nallathambi for the past six years as the company executed an aggressive global growth strategy.

Since 2010, CoreLogic has acquired numerous firms including Marshall & Swift/Boeckh, Dataquick, CDS Business Mapping, FNC Inc. and Eqecat.

Chairman Folino said new CEO Martell is a “proven leader with a track record of delivering exceptional operating and financial performance. He is well-known and respected by the company’s employees, clients and investors and I believe his intimate knowledge and extensive experience with the company make him uniquely qualified to lead CoreLogic.”

Martell joined the company as chief financial officer in 2011 and became chief operating officer in 2014. Prior to joining CoreLogic, Martell served as president and CEO of the Western Institutional Review Board, and before that CFO of Advantage Sales and Marketing and Information Services Grou, Inc. From 1996 to 2006, Martell held various leadership positions at ACNielsen Corp.

CoreLogic, which is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., combines data from public, contributory and proprietary sources to create detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. CoreLogic serves the real estate and mortgage finance, insurance and capital markets, and the public sector.