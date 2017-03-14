Allianz Promotes Donavan to Global Head of Cyber

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE announced a change in its global cyber leadership team. Emy R. Donavan is being promoted to global head of Cyber, reporting to Bernard Poncin, global head of Financial Lines at AGCS.

Donavan, who is currently regional head of Cyber for AGCS North America, will succeed Nigel Pearson, who the insurer said has left AGCS to pursue other opportunities. Donavan will oversee cyber insurance for both commercial companies and financial institutions as well as IT Tech Professional Indemnity insurance.

Donavan will be based in San Francisco.

With Donavan becoming global head of Cyber, her regional role will not be replaced. Jenny Soubra and Terri Mason who have country responsibility for cyber and IT Tech PI products for the United States and Canada respectively will maintain their current focus.

Donavan’s experience includes more than a decade of cyber, technology and specialty errors and omissions underwriting. Before joining AGCS as North American cyber practice leader in December 2015, she served as vice president of Underwriting at AXIS Pro focusing on cyber and technology placements. Donavan has also held prior roles in the specified professions and technology division at Zurich North America. She began her insurance career as an underwriter for ACE Group.