Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Appoints Cyber, Engineering Heads

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) announced personnel appointments within the Cyber and Engineering lines of business.

Jenny Soubra has been appointed head of Cyber and Specialty Professional Indemnity (CPI) for the U.S. and Tim Cook is the new head of Engineering, North America. For his new role, Cook will relocate from London to New York while Soubra will be based in San Francisco.

Utilizing nearly 20 years of financial lines underwriting experience, Soubra will lead a team of U.S. underwriters focused on cyber and specialty errors and omissions risks. Most recently, Soubra was the national practice leader for the CPI team and prior to AGCS, she held a variety of senior underwriting positions with Zurich, CNA and ACE Group.

As head of Engineering, Cook will be responsible for partnering with brokers to achieve growth in this space. Cook joined Allianz over 17 years ago and has filled multiple roles within the organization. Prior to this appointment, he served as head of Engineering for regional unit London since 2012. Cook began his career as a claims broker for Sedgwick International and then gained further experience working for a variety of organizations, including Cigna and Assurance General de France in London.

Source: AGCS