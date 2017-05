JLT Re (North America) Inc. has appointed Greg Messenger as executive vice president in Chicago where he will focus on the development of JLT Re’s regional, mutual, and national global practices.

He joins JLT Re with more than 35 years of industry experience, most recently at Guy Carpenter, Aon Benfield and its predecessor E.W. Blanch, which Benfield acquired in 2001.

Messenger will join JLT Re in July 2017 after completing his current contractual obligations.