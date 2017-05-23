Zurich’s Bauman Joins XL Catlin to Head Global Programs, Captives

XL Catlin said it is expanding its global insurance programs and captive business with the appointment of Steven Bauman as head of its global programs and captive practice in North America.

Bauman will provide technical support across business lines in structuring global captive programs, ensure global programs are in compliance and following best practices, and work with XL Catlin clients and broking partners to develop new captive products.

Bauman, who will be based in New York, reports to Matthew Latham, XL Catlin’s global head of captive programs. Bauman will also report to Bob Peretti, head of Client and Broker Management in North America.

Bauman joins XL Catlin from Zurich Insurance Group where he most recently served as head of captive services. Prior to his recent tenure at Zurich North America, Bauman worked for Aon and before that at XL Catlin managing its New York underwriting hub.