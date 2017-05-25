Liberty Mutual Appoints Dekermanji Chief Underwriter for Specialty Energy

Liberty Mutual has appointed Jessica Dekermanji as senior vice president and chief underwriting officer of the National Insurance Specialty Energy unit.

Dekermanji will lead a team of underwriting, risk control and account services professionals focused on expanding products and integrating technology to help energy clients better manage their overall cost of risk.

She will report to David Perez, executive vice president and general manager of Liberty Mutual’s Commercial Insurance Specialty Unit.

This energy team focuses on power and utility, oil and gas, and renewable energy and offers property, workers’ compensation, auto and general liability, and – through Ironshore – specialty products.

Prior to her appointment, Dekermanji served in a number of senior commercial insurance field operations, product management and underwriting positions at Liberty Mutual. Most recently, she was senior underwriting manager in the Specialty Energy area. Dekermanji joined Liberty Mutual in 2002.