The Hartford Names Firstenberg P/C Insurance Chief Underwriting Officer

The Hartford has named David Firstenberg as chief underwriting officer for the company’s property/ casualty insurance businesses, replacing Mo Tooker, who was recently named head of The Hartford’s Middle Market segment.

Firstenberg will oversee the common underwriting framework across The Hartford’s Small Commercial, Middle Market, Specialty Commercial and Personal Lines segments, and work to enable improved underwriting, product and risk management. He will lead development of the company’s underwriting approach for new markets and emerging risk in addition to the risk engineering function of the company.

Prior to joining The Hartford, Firstenberg was president and CEO of Canal Insurance Co., a specialty insurer. He resigned from Canal last June after almost six years.

He has served in senior commercial lines positions for The Hanover Insurance Group (1997-2001), OneBeacon (1997-2001) and Zenith National/Cal Farm Insurance (1995-1997). He started in the industry with Chubb in 1991.

Firstenberg will report to Doug Elliot, president of The Hartford.