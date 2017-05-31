Willis Programs Taps Allianz as Carrier for Agribusiness Programs

Willis Programs has partnered with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) on coverage for its DairyProtector and FeedLotGuard programs.

Allianz, a property casualty insurance carrier in the agribusiness industry, will offer an A.M. Best ‘A+’ rated carrier backing to the Willis program. By partnering with Allianz Willis Programs has the capability to provide enhanced coverages and services for a variety of classes.

Enhancements to the DairyProtector and FeedLotGuard programs include: AgriCover for property (including extended replacement costs); AgriCover for liability (including aggregate limits per location), as well as chemical drift and environmental pollution coverage.

The Allianz Extended Property Coverage for Dairy Operations also includes special coverages, including:

Milk contamination – increased to limit of $25,000

Livestock theft – increased to limit of $5,000

Animal collision – increased to limit of $5,000

Additional coverages:

Building ordinance coverage – limited at $25,000

Off premises power utility failure – limited at $10,000

Perishable farm personal property – limited at $10,000

Signs at insured location – limited at $5,000

Water back-up exclusion is deleted

Willis Programs, a unit of Willis Towers Watson, provides insurance programs that include underwriting, claim management and loss control expertise in over 30 niche markets. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with branch offices in Burlington, Tampa, Detroit, Denver, Salt Lake City and Hartford, Willis Programs is able to reach independent agents and brokers across the U.S. for program distribution.