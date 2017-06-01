Chubb Names Liberty Mutual’s Watkins to Head Casualty Claims for North America

Chubb has named John Watkins as senior vice president, head of Casualty Claims for North America.

Watkins will be responsible for managing approximately 325 casualty claims examiners and will oversee primary, excess, and umbrella general liability claims for both commercial and personal lines as well as environmental, construction, construction defect, medical risk, life science, aviation, programs, agriculture, and multinational claims.

Watkins will report to Jeffrey Miller, executive vice president, senior claim officer, North American Claims. Prior to Watkins being appointed to this position, Miller oversaw casualty claims for North America in addition to his current role. Watkins will be based in Basking Ridge, N.J.

Watkins brings more than 27 years of claims management experience. During the course of his career, he has served in a number of positions, most recently serving as senior vice president of Complex Claims for Liberty Mutual’s Commercial Insurance business. He joined the company as head of its Litigation Group. Prior to that, Watkins was national claims counsel for Allmerica (now Hanover) where he set strategy for resolution of high exposure and complex claims. He joined Allmerica as litigation counsel. Watkins began his career in private practice, joining Cooney, Scully and Dowling in Connecticut after law school and later joined Uehlein, Nason and Wall in Boston.