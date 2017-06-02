Beazley Adds Inability to Attend Coverage to Event Product Suite

Beazley, a specialist in event cancellation insurance, has partnered with Rainprotection Insurance to offer event organizers protection against the handling of processing ticket refunds for attendees who are no longer able to attend events that are not cancelled or delayed.

The new Inability to Attend product, sold by Rainprotection Insurance and underwritten by Beazley, is designed to assist event organizers in reimbursing attendees who miss events due to reasons outside their control, such as illness, travel issues or a family bereavement.

The cost of the coverage can be incorporated into attendee show registration charges at no additional cost to organizers.

Rainprotection Insurance’s Inability to Attend product complements its other offerings for the event industry, which include liability coverage to the organizers of thousands of events across the U.S. annually.