MiniCo Launches Miscellaneous Professional Liability Program

MiniCo Insurance Agency has launched a miscellaneous professional liability insurance program to provide errors and omissions (E&O) coverage for a range of professional service providers.

Rick Paladino will manage the program as the senior vice president and department head of the Professional Liability department within the MiniCo Casualty Division located in MiniCo’s Woodbury, N.Y., offices. The company will begin offering coverage on July 3, 2017.

MiniCo’s miscellaneous professional liability program will offer worldwide coverage on a claims made form with a schedule of professional services crafted for each risk and capacity of up to $5 million on a primary or excess basis. Coverages will include duty to defend, supplemental payments, spousal liability, and regulatory/administrative actions reimbursement.

Optional coverages will include contingent BI/PD coverages, copyright and trademark infringement, punitive damages, personal injury, and independent contractors, to name a few. Each risk will be underwritten individually, and additional coverage options may be available.

The program will be available exclusively through a select group of wholesalers, with appointment requests to be submitted to Paladino. Targeted classes of business will include advertising agencies, billing services, computer data processing, dispute resolution services, event planners, expert witnesses, graphic designers, insurance agents/brokers, marketing and public relations, property managers, real estate services, and tax preparation/bookkeeping.

MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC, was founded in 1974 as a provider of specialty insurance products and publications for the self-storage industry. The company is a program administrator offering multiple specialty property and casualty insurance products for a variety of industries and exposures. MiniCo Insurance Agency, LLC, the parent company of MiniCo Insurance Agency of Canada, Inc., is a member of the Aran Insurance Services Group.