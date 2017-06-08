W.R. Berkley Environmental and Entertainment/Sports Split to Run as Independent Units

W. R. Berkley Corp. has announced the formation of two independent operating units, Berkley Entertainment & Sports and Berkley Environmental. These units, which previously comprised Berkley Specialty Underwriting Managers, will now operate as independent businesses.

“Establishing them as independent operating units will provide greater focus on their niche businesses, enable them to more broadly leverage the specialized expertise of their teams and create greater opportunities for our distribution partners,” commented Robert Berkley Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corp.

Berkley Entertainment & Sports provides proprietary and standard insurance coverages to artists and professionals, special events, professional sports teams and sporting facilities, venues, and other entertainment related operations. Available coverages include commercial general liability, umbrella, inland marine, workers’ compensation, business automobile and property in all 50 states.

The operation will continue to be led by Cindy Broschart, president of Berkley Entertainment & Sports, who joined Berkley Specialty in 2004.

Berkley Environmental provides customized environmental risk services worldwide for a range of businesses including contractors, consultants, laboratories, landfills, waste treatment, recycling and manufacturing facilities. Its offerings include contractors pollution liability, professional liability and site specific pollution liability, as well as general liability, automobile liability, excess liability and workers compensation.

The environmental business will remain under the direction of Kenneth J. Berger, president of Berkley Environmental, who joined Berkley Specialty in 2009.