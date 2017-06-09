Risk Theory Adds Garage Package for Franchised Auto Dealers

Risk Theory, LLC, underwriter of a dealer open lot program for independent agents, has expanded its offerings to include garage package coverage for franchised auto, heavy truck, and motorcycle dealers.

The Garage Program, led by industry veteran Bob Tschippert, is tailored to the coverage needs of franchise dealers. Coverage is written on an admitted and non-admitted basis and provides the following coverages:

Property

Garage Liability and Garagekeepers

Commercial Auto

General Liability

Crime

Inland Marine

Discrimination

Data Compromise

Equipment Breakdown

Umbrella

The DOL program and the Garage Package are underwritten by insurers that are rated A- or better by A.M. Best & Company.

Retail insurance agents desiring access to this program should contact the company for more information.

Risk Theory is a privately held specialty lines insurance manager with a dedicated focus on delivering niche property & casualty insurance products to under-served markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Risk Theory is licensed to place policies in every state through its nationwide network of producers.