New Aon Professional Liability Coverage Available for 300-Plus Small Business Classes

Aon Affinity, the affinity business of Aon plc, has launched Aon Professional Liability Plus, a nationwide program that provides malpractice insurance to more than 300 classes of traditionally hard-to-place small businesses.

The program, underwritten by an A-rated carrier, offers coverage for more than 300 classes of miscellaneous professional businesses, including:

Non-CPA accounting

Insurance

Management consultants

Real Estate

Media

Technology

And others

Coverage is tailored for each profession and includes features such as:

Limits from $100,000 to $5 million

Sub-limited coverage: Disciplinary proceedings Regulatory inquiry Subpoena assistance

Full retroactive date coverage available

Extended reporting period option up to five years

Consent to settle clause with 50% sharing of damages and defense costs

Aon Affinity is a trade name for Affinity Insurance Services, Inc.