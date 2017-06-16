New Aon Professional Liability Coverage Available for 300-Plus Small Business Classes

June 16, 2017

Aon Affinity, the affinity business of Aon plc, has launched Aon Professional Liability Plus, a nationwide program that provides malpractice insurance to more than 300 classes of traditionally hard-to-place small businesses.

The program, underwritten by an A-rated carrier, offers coverage for more than 300 classes of miscellaneous professional businesses, including:

  • Non-CPA accounting
  • Insurance
  • Management consultants
  • Real Estate
  • Media
  • Technology
  • And others

Coverage is tailored for each profession and includes features such as:

  • Limits from $100,000 to $5 million
  • Sub-limited coverage:
    • Disciplinary proceedings
    • Regulatory inquiry
    • Subpoena assistance
  • Full retroactive date coverage available
  • Extended reporting period option up to five years
  • Consent to settle clause with 50% sharing of damages and defense costs

Aon Affinity is a trade name for Affinity Insurance Services, Inc.

