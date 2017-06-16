New Aon Professional Liability Coverage Available for 300-Plus Small Business Classes

Aon Affinity, the affinity business of Aon plc, has launched Aon Professional Liability Plus, a nationwide program that provides malpractice insurance to more than 300 classes of traditionally hard-to-place small businesses.
The program, underwritten by an A-rated carrier, offers coverage for more than 300 classes of miscellaneous professional businesses, including:
- Non-CPA accounting
- Insurance
- Management consultants
- Real Estate
- Media
- Technology
- And others
Coverage is tailored for each profession and includes features such as:
- Limits from $100,000 to $5 million
- Sub-limited coverage:
- Disciplinary proceedings
- Regulatory inquiry
- Subpoena assistance
- Full retroactive date coverage available
- Extended reporting period option up to five years
- Consent to settle clause with 50% sharing of damages and defense costs
Aon Affinity is a trade name for Affinity Insurance Services, Inc.