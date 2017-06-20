7 Tips for Start-ups Partnering with Incumbent Insurers: Trōv Founder Walchek

Trōv is a tech start-up that’s introducing the world to a new way to insure their things: on-demand for any duration, entirely from a smartphone. We’ve had to reinvent the insurance value-chain — from customer engagement through claims — by leveraging tech at every point to make the experience meet the expectations of emerging generations.

We’ve launched in Australia and the United Kingdom, and will shortly be in the U.S. Trōv assumes no underwriting risk, instead we partner with established insurers in each territory who bolt their balance sheet onto our proposition. We collect premiums in the app, keep a portion for ourselves, and share the remainder with our underwriting partners. We think that this is one of the models that will endure the massive shake-up hitting the insurance industry as it leverages the key assets of both Trōv and our partners: rapidly deployable, massively scalable, user-centric tech and design from us; balance sheet and regulatory strength from insurers.

We enjoy great relationships with our partners. That’s not to say we don’t experience aggravations and frustrations (in both directions). We do. But so far we’ve entered into several strategic business relationships with global insurance leaders (Munich Re, Suncorp, Sompo, and Axa UK) and there are a few more in the works. Over the past couple of years we’ve learned a lot about the ingredients that contribute to an enduring and positive partnership. So, in no particular order, here are seven things we have learned: