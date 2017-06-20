JLT Specialty Makes Leadership Changes at North America Aerospace Practice

Global specialty broker and risk advisor JLT Specialty USA has made several leadership appointments in its Aerospace practice in North America.

The appointments include elevating Phil Gingell, who most recently served as president of the JLT’s aerospace division in North America, to the executive chairman role. Gingell started his insurance career in 1976. In 1988, he was a founding director of Nicholson Chamberlain Colls, a Lloyd’s broker, which was subsequently acquired by Aon. In 2002, Gingell joined Heath Lambert Aviation, which was subsequently acquired by JLT in 2003. In June 2004 he transferred to JLT’s U.S. aviation division where he has served as president for 13 years.

Jason Klevens, who joined the organization in May 2016 and has served as executive vice president of JLT’s aerospace unit, is being promoted to president of aerospace and will remain in the Atlanta office. Klevens joined JLT from Willis Towers Watson, where he served as senior vice president and had responsibilities that included managing the general aviation staff and Atlanta aerospace office portfolio.

JLT’s aerospace unit is further widening its specialty focus and global practice with two additional appointments. Steve Lloyd has been named chief executive officer and Steve Alexandris, deputy chief executive officer.

Lloyd will relocate from London and be based in Chicago. Lloyd joined JLT in 2013 and most recently served as a partner and a member of the executive committee for JLT aerospace in London. Prior to joining JLT, Lloyd was an executive managing director for the airline practice at Marsh.

Alexandris has 20 years of aerospace and aviation industry experience, having held senior management roles and in both underwriting and broking. Most recently he was regional executive for aerospace in the Americas at AIG. Alexandris remains based in Atlanta.

Globally, JLT’s Aerospace practice includes more than 250 specialists who serve all segments of the aerospace and aviation industry. JLT said it represents nearly a third of airlines worldwide.