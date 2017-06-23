Norman-Spencer Agency Redesigns Crane Program; Adds New Coverages, Rates

Norman-Spencer Agency, Inc., a national property and casualty insurance provider, has expanded its crane division with a program redesign to include additional coverages and new rates.

According to Brian Norman, president of Norman-Spencer, the new program allows the company to write larger crane risks with incidental coverages.

Additional coverage lines include general liability and excess liability up to $11 million. Program enhancements include separate coverage for over the road liability of cranes on the general liability, blanket additional insured, waiver of subrogation, primary and noncontributory coverage, and designated construction projects general aggregate limit.

The crane program is available in all states excluding Arizona and New York and is on non-admitted paper and is written through Nationwide E&S Specialty, writing general liability and excess coverage.

Norman-Spencer provides industry insurance services to clients and insurance buyers nationwide with over 10 in-house property and casualty insurance programs covering industries like marine, transportation, construction, watercraft and professional lines.