RPG Promotes D’Onofrio to CEO of WKFC Underwriting and CorRisk

Ryan Specialty Group (RSG) announced that Dawn D’Onofrio has been promoted to chief executive officer and president of WKFC Underwriting Managers and CorRisk Solutions. D’Onofrio previously served as chief underwriting officer for both RSG subsidiaries.

As CUO since 2011, D’Onofrio managed underwriting teams responsible for property, casualty and professional lines. She has also served as a branch manager for WKFC Underwriting Managers since 2007. In addition, she has held prior positions as a wholesale broker, underwriting manager and program manager for two national wholesale brokerages.

WKFC was originally founded in 1994 and was acquired by RSG in 2012.

WKFC Underwriting Managers and CorRisk Solutions are a managing general underwriters. WKFC Underwriting Managers specializes in property, CAT property, excess property, equipment breakdown as well as primary and excess casualty lines. CorRisk Solutions is a specialty professional lines platform.

The firms have offices in Atlanta, Chicago, New York and San Francisco.

D’Onofrio is replacing Michael Sillat.