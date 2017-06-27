XL Catlin, McGowan Companies to Offer Coverage for Workplace Violence

XL Catlin has entered into an exclusive underwriting agreement with The McGowan Companies to provide workplace violence insurance to U.S. businesses.

Nearly two million American workers are victims of workplace violence each year, according to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA). OSHA puts workplace violence as the second leading cause of worksite deaths in the US.

According to Denise Balan, senior vice president and head of US Kidnap & Ransom insurance business, the Act of Workplace Violence and Stalking Threat Insurance combines comprehensive expense reimbursement with access to crisis management consultants to assist businesses with minimizing the threat of workplace violence and, in the event that it occurs, helping them recover.

The McGowan Companies will offer XL Catlin’s Workplace Violence and Stalking Threat insurance on surplus lines or admitted basis with liability limits up to $5 million.

The policy covers expenses related to a workplace violence incident including public relations counsel, psychiatric, medical or dental care, employee counseling, temporary security measures, and rehabilitation expenses, personal accident, legal liability and business interruption expenses.

The McGowan Companies offer specialized insurance programs. Through McGowan Program Administrators (MPA), the company designs, administers and markets highly-specialized programs of insurance.

XL Catlin insurance companies offer property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance products globally. Businesses that are moving the world forward choose XL Catlin as their partner.