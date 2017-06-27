Chubb Names Sherman to Lead North America Management Liability Business Unit

Chubb has appointed Leigh Anne Sherman to lead its Private/Not-For-Profit Management Liability business within the North America Financial Lines division.

Sherman will have overall responsibility for leading the unit’s retail business, which focuses on providing directors and officers liability, fiduciary liability, employment practices liability, workplace violence, crime and kidnap/ransom insurance.

Sherman, an executive vice president with Chubb, will also continue to provide oversight for the Underwriting Service Branch (USB), which provides new and renewal underwriting and services for eligible management liability product offerings in the U.S.

She will continue reporting to Scott A. Meyer, division president, North America Financial Lines.

Sherman began her career with Chubb in 1997 in the technology area. She has held progressive leadership roles in several offices in the Chubb organization, most recently serving as head of Chubb’s USB, located in Simsbury, Connecticut. Sherman also serves as co-chair of Chubb’s Women’s Business Roundtable as well as on nonprofit boards in the community.