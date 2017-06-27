Hiscox USA Names Nevin Chief Operating Officer

Specialty insurer Hiscox has a new chief operating officer for its Hiscox USA business unit. Josh Nevin brings more than a decade of experience in operations and business development to his new role.

Nevin will be based in Atlanta and will report to Ben Walter, CEO of Hiscox USA.

Prior to joining Hiscox, Nevin served as the chief operating officer at Wagner Oil Co., an engagement manager at McKinsey & Co., the vice presdient of Operations and Business Development at Pellion Technologies. He has also worked on the commercial lending program at GE Energy.

In the U.S., Hiscox offers general liability as well as executive risk, professional liability, property insurance and other small business insurance products. Hiscox USA operates offices in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and White Plains, N.Y.