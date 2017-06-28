Arch Expands Travel Insurance Sales Team with 3 from Travelex

Arch Insurance announced additions to its travel insurance sales team. Cory Sobczyk and Dan Povondra have joined Arch Insurance as vice presidents of Business Development. Additionally, Lynn Barty has joined as regional sales director.

The newcomers, who bring a combined 40 years of business development experience, will work with the existing travel sales team, including Greg Johnson, who joined Arch Insurance earlier this year, in further building out the travel’s business unit’s distribution strategy.

Sobczyk, Povondra and Barty were all formerly with Travelex Insurance Services, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. The company was founded in 1996 when the Travelex Group purchased travel insurance distribution services from Mutual of Omaha Companies. In 2016, Travelex Insurance Services became part of Australia’s Cover-More Group.

Sobczyk and Povondra will report to Linda Fallon, senior vice president of Travel.

Arch entered the travel insurance industry in 2012. Arch has developed a full service distribution company, Arch Insurance Solutions Inc. (AIS), with new products, technology platforms, and call center and claims capabilities. The company has also developed the RoamRight brand, an online platform offering travel insurance including trip cancellation and travel medical insurance plans for leisure, business, student and group travelers.

Arch Insurance Solutions sells travel insurance products to retail and wholesale channels on a branded or white label basis.