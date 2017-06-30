Ironshore M&A Unit Updates Transactional Liability Product for Healthcare Risks

Ironshore’s Mergers & Acquisitions and Tax unit has updated its transactional liability product to address regulatory risks in the healthcare sector.

Ironshore now offers a single limit and single retention coverage policy for healthcare transactions with capacity limits of up to $100 million available for transactional liability risks, with extended limits for select circumstances.

Ironshore’s M&A transactional liability coverage responds to breaches of representations and warranties to protect buyers in healthcare deals, including exposure related to the Federal False Claims Act, Stark Law, Anti-Kickback Statute, HIPAA/HITECH and other state-mandated healthcare laws. Comprehensive coverage for healthcare regulatory risk benefits insureds receiving a high percentage of revenue from government payers, including Medicare and Medicaid.

Ironshore’s M&A and Tax unit has leveraged the organizational expertise of IronHealth, the specialty healthcare unit, to underwrite healthcare transactions directly with a combined single limit agreement and retention level.

Ironshore provides comprehensive, specialty M&A coverage for complex transactional risk throughout its global platform. Ironshore M&A lines include representations and warranties, warranty & indemnity, as well as tax liability programs.

Ironshore’s specialist production teams are located in New York, Miami, Toronto, London, Sydney, Singapore and Tokyo with multiple language proficiencies, including Mandarin

IronHealth product offerings address liability risk throughout the healthcare sector, including provider liability insurance, employer and provider stop loss cover, and HMO reinsurance.

Ironshore, a Liberty Mutual Company, provides broker-sourced specialty property and casualty insurance coverages for varying risks located throughout the world. Select specialty coverages are underwritten at Lloyd’s through Ironshore’s Pembroke Syndicate 4000.