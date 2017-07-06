Doyle Named to Succeed Departing Zaffino as CEO of Marsh

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has appointed John Doyle as chief executive officer of its broker Marsh, effective immediately. Doyle will report to Marsh & McLennan Companies President and CEO Dan Glaser and continue to serve on the company’s Executive Committee.

In this role, Doyle succeeds Peter Zaffino, who has accepted a leadership role at AIG. Zaffino had served as CEO of Marsh since 2011, and as chairman of Risk and Insurance Services since 2015.

The role of chairman of Risk and Insurance Services will not be filled, the company said.

Doyle was named to the newly-created role of president of Marsh in April 2016. Now, as both president and CEO of Marsh, Doyle will continue to oversee the firm’s global brokerage businesses while assuming responsibility for Marsh’s Global Risk & Specialties, portfolio businesses and operational functions.

“John’s accomplishments and impressive track record of building strong client relationships and inspiring colleagues make him ideal to serve as president and CEO of Marsh,” said Glaser. “Today’s appointment delivers on our strategic commitment to having the deepest and most talented executive leadership team in the industry.”

Prior to joining Marsh & McLennan in 2016, Doyle was CEO for AIG’s commercial insurance businesses worldwide. He was responsible for AIG’s property, casualty, financial lines, specialty lines, institutional markets, and mortgage guaranty products and services. Previously, Doyle served as president and CEO of Chartis U.S. He left AIG in late 2015 following a management shake-up at the insurer by former AIG CEO Peter Hancock.

MMC CEO Glaser thanked the departing Zaffino for “his meaningful contributions to our firm,” and wished him “continued success in the next phase of his career.”

Marsh & McLennan further announced that effective immediately, Peter Hearn, president and CEO of Guy Carpenter, will report directly to Glaser and join the company’s Executive Committee. Hearn, formerly the chairman of Willis Re, joined Guy Carpenter as its CEO in May 2016.

