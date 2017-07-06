Zurich North America Names Ironshore’s DeLong VP of Cyber Underwriting

Zurich North America has hired Yosha DeLong as vice president of cyber underwriting, a role that expands Zurich’s cyber resources as the cyber exposures continue to evolve beyond data security.

DeLong will lead the continued development of the company’s cyber risk efforts, including coordinating and monitoring cyber as a peril across all lines of business. She also is accountable for the performance of the Security & Privacy portfolio through technical underwriting strategy and governance; product development; risk selection; and pricing.

Reporting to Joe Sullivan, technical director, Professional, Health, Accident and Warranty, DeLong is based in Schaumburg, Illinois, but will spend time in New York, New Jersey and Chicago as well.

DeLong has more than 20 years experience in the insurance industry having worked as both an underwriter and broker. She was most recently the London Regional Executive for Ironshore Europe Limited, overseeing all IronPro product lines for U.S. business written through London. Prior to her time at Ironshore, she was with Axis Capital.