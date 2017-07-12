XL’s Reynolds, Travelers’ Rea Join Hiscox USA Professional Risks Unit

Specialty insurer Hiscox USA announced two senior executive appointments to its Professional Risks division.

Joseph Reynolds has been appointed vice president, Architects and Engineers (A&E) product head, and Thomas Rea has been appointed vice president, Professional Liability product head.

Reynolds has 15 years of insurance and product experience and joins Hiscox after three years at XL Group as vice president in charge of managing the A&E errors and omissions business.

Rea brings 20 years of professional liability experience and joins Hiscox after seven years at Travelers as underwriting director for the national miscellaneous professional liability and real estate errors and omissions portfolios.

Both new hires will be based in New York and will report to David Egosi, senior vice president, head of Professional Risks.

Hiscox USA’s Professional Risks divisions serves industries and professionals including architects and engineers, healthcare, real estate and technology sectors.