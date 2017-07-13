Esurance Co-Founder Wallace Joins Crowdsourced Insurer Reviewer Clearsurance

Esurance co-founder and former executive Chuck Wallace has joined Clearsurance, a crowdsourced review and ratings platform for the insurance industry, as an independent director.

Wallace has held senior operating roles in several consumer financial services and technology companies including as co-founder and senior executive for eight years at Esurance (acquired by Allstate for $1 billion in 2011); head of operations at Automatic Labs (connected car platform company acquired by SiriusXM for $120 million in 2017); uSell.com (ecommerce platform company for sale of used mobile consumer electronics), and Ustream.TV (live video broadcast platform company acquired by IBM for $130 million in 2016).

Massachusetts-based Clearsurance has curated more than 36,000 consumer reviews on 300 U.S. personal lines insurance companies in less than three months since launching its first major marketing campaign in April, according to Todd Kozikowski, co-founder and chief revenue officer.

He said the platform expects to have 100,000 consumer reviews and ratings on more than 400 hundred insurance companies by the end of this year.

Wallace said Clearsurance has an opportunity to “create the most comprehensive, consumer facing rating metric for the insurance industry.”