Everest Taps Farr to Lead Environmental Unit in North America; Adds McVay for Monoline

Brian Farr has been named leader of the Environmental unit within Everest Insurance. Based in Everest’s Liberty Corner, N.J., office, Farr is charged with expanding the company’s environmental product breadth, appetite and distribution footprint in North America.

Farr initially joined Everest in November 2015 as vice president in the corporate underwriting department from Aspen Insurance, where he oversaw casualty and environmental underwriting in Aspen’s U.S. headquarters in New York.

Farr has 25 years of underwriting and national management experience with an emphasis on national and middle market casualty and environmental products. His prior experience includes serving at AIG and ACE in addition to Aspen.

Everest Insurance also announced the hiring of Sean McVay as vice president and Environmental monoline products leader, based in the San Francisco area. McVay, who reports to Farr, will be responsible for growing the monoline pollution products segment.

Prior to joining Everest, McVay held roles with Navigators, AXIS and ACE USA, focusing on environmental underwriting and management. He began his career in Seattle working for Marsh and AIG.