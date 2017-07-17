Guy Carpenter Names Hettinger to Lead U.S., Canada Advisory Services

Reinsurance specialist Guy Carpenter & Co. has appointed Tom Hettinger to lead its capital, structured risk, growth and rating agency advisory capabilities in the United States and Canada.

Most recently, Hettinger was responsible for underwriting and developing capital management and predictive modeling solutions at Arch Reinsurance Co. Prior to joining Arch, he served as the Americas Property and Casualty Sales and Practice Leader for Towers Watson, where he oversaw enterprise risk management, pricing, reserving, and mergers & acquisition efforts. Hettinger was also a founding partner of EMB America, which was acquired by Towers Watson in 2010. At EMB, where he worked with many of Guy Carpenter’s global clients, he focused on the development of capital management solutions and predictive analytics strategy.

Hettinger will be based in the Chicago office and report to Rob Bentley, head of Global Strategic Advisory.