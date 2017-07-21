Chubb Launches Multi-line Practice for Large Transportation Clients

Chubb has launched a multi-line industry practice within its Major Accounts division that will provide insurance products, service and risk management options for best-in-class large risk transportation clients in the United States and Canada.

Chubb’s Transportation Industry practice provides a range of coverages and services to transportation companies with fleets in excess of 500 power units that are willing to utilize large retentions/deductibles. This includes truckers, bus operators, waste haulers, rental car companies, and airlines, as well as manufacturers and distributors with large vehicle fleets.

The formalization of this practice will help these types of organizations to take a more holistic approach in managing exposures that pose a significant threat to their businesses.

“Large transportation companies are becoming more susceptible to a range of risks, including extensive auto, technology, and supply chain liabilities, in addition to the regulatory and compliance exposures involved in the use of independent contractors,” said Chris Maleno, senior vice president, Chubb Group, Division president, North America Major Accounts.

Leading the practice is David Brown, who has been appointed executive vice president, Transportation Industry Practice, Major Accounts Division. Brown will manage a team of dedicated underwriters with expertise across multiple lines of business. He will be based in New York and report to Matt Merna, chief operating officer, North America Major Accounts Division.

Brown has more than 28 years of underwriting and management experience in the large risk transportation segment to this new role. He most recently served as senior vice president and Transportation Practice leader for Chubb’s Global Casualty business unit, which he will continue to oversee as part of his expanded responsibilities.

Brown joined ACE Group in 1999 as a casualty underwriter and was instrumental in formulating the transportation industry strategy that has been in place since 2000. In addition, Brown has held various management positions at Chubb, including, casualty underwriting manager in the New York Branch.

The Transportation Industry Practice is one of several Chubb industry-specific practices, including Broadcasters, Clean Tech, Construction, Educational Institutions, Energy, Entertainment, Financial Institutions, Government Contractors, Healthcare, Law Firms, Information & Network Technology, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Museum & Cultural Institutions, Non-Profits, Private Equity, Real Estate and Hospitality, and Wineries.