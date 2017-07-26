Lau Joins Kemper as Chief Data and Analytics Officer

Kemper Corp. reports that Kan Yuk “Andy” Lau has joined the company as senior vice president and chief data and analytics officer, a new role in the company.

Lau will report directly to Joseph P. Lacher Jr., president and chief executive officer.

Most recently, Lau served as vice president, Analytics, for CNA Insurance Co. Prior to joining CNA, Lau was vice president and product manager for Liberty International’s Great Britain operations in London. In addition, Lau worked for the Regional Companies Group at Liberty Mutual and The Hartford Financial Services Group, where he worked in consumer and commercial research and product positions. Earlier in his career, Lau served in actuarial, research and development roles for Allstate Insurance Co.

